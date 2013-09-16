How The PC Industry Failed To Best Apple (Again)

There’s a high-end smartphone that has all the hallmarks of a blockbuster device: a powerful camera, beautiful HD screen, blazing speeds. Most significantly, it features an embedded fingerprint sensor that enables users not only to lock and unlock their phones, but also to access applications and confirm mobile payments.

If you guessed that the smartphone is Apple’s new iPhone 5s, however, you’d be wrong. It’s actually the Regza T-01D, a Fujitsu smartphone–from 2011.

Fujitsu’ Regza T-01D

Like the Regza, a wide range of dated mobile devices featured much of the same underlying biometric technology that Apple unveiled last week in its iPhone 5s. It’s one of the rare instances where Apple’s competitors were following the ultra-secretive company’s game plan long before it was: As far back as the early 2000s, fingerprint sensors were embedded in a slew of devices, from laptops produced by HP and Toshiba to phones made by Nokia and Motorola. It was all based on technology developed by AuthenTec, the biometric firm Apple acquired in 2012 for a reported $356 million.

But while Apple was able to make fingerprint sensors feel like a fresh idea, its competitors were only capable of making the technology feel superfluous, stale, and unready for market. They were unable to take advantage of the biometric technology that Apple is making core to its latest masterpiece, either because they lacked the vision or know-how to execute on the idea properly, or because they weren’t willing to risk what it’d take to market it correctly to consumers. The lack of success that device makers saw in this field is indicative of a larger problem. It’s far from the first time Apple’s competitors have come across as unimaginative and content with the status quo–they’ve lagged behind Apple in a endless number of areas, from touchscreen technology to color plastics to voice-recognition capability.

HP Elitebook 2560p

“We were talking to every major handset vendor and certainly every PC company,” recalls Larry Ciaccia, the former CEO of AuthenTec. “But nobody really wanted to take the leap [with biometrics] in a big way. Everyone was waiting for the other [company] to make the move. It was incredibly frustrating for us.”

In his various roles at the company since 2005, Ciaccia worked with big PC and mobile players in sales and business development, trying to get more adoption of AuthenTec’s fingerprint sensor technology. There was a brief period where adoption of the company’s products peaked in the consumer market, with a 20% attach rate in laptops. (Its adoption rates in the enterprise space were substantially higher.) But the technology never saw mainstream adoption and its attach rate soon sunk, according to Ciaccia, because PC makers neither marketed the tool in any compelling way nor made it intuitive for customers.