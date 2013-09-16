Social Advertising: How Twitter Can Compete With Facebook

It makes sense to compare the two companies. Both make money by learning their users’ interests and allowing advertisers to target those users accordingly. Both are social media tools. As of recently, both make use of hashtags.

But if both companies offered up exactly the same advertising opportunity, Facebook would be a clear choice. Facebook has 1.15 billion monthly active users compared to Twitter’s rumored 240 million. Facebook also has more data about those users, who fill out detailed profiles about their interests, family members, and life stories.

Fortunately for Twitter, however, despite the two companies’ similarities, the microblogging service can give advertisers some opportunities that are more difficult for Facebook to provide. Here’s a look at some of Twitter areas of opportunity in the ad game:

Mobile. After Facebook went public, it had to translate its desktop advertising business to mobile. Twitter, by contrast, has been a perfect fit for mobile from the beginning. “It’s short-form,” says Ken Doctor, who follows Twitter for research firm Outsell. “It’s not like so many other things that are long-form that are trying to adjust to mobile.” From the beginning, Twitter has kept things short and in stream-form, and its advertising products have transferred from desktop to mobile without many changes.

Real-Time Conversation. One of Twitter’s biggest differentiators, from an advertising perspective, is its focus on real-time communication around events. Facebook has tried to foster the kind of conversation that happens on Twitter by borrowing features like trending topics, hashtags, and plans for algorithm updates that favor live commentary–but it’s Twitter that advertisers look to when the lights go out on the Super Bowl or their political opponent says something really stupid.

TV. Focusing on real-time interaction rather than “newspaper” synopsis also makes Twitter a great companion app to other media. The company helps television advertisers, for instance, serve promoted tweets to people who have recently seen their commercials by pinpointing users who are watching a particular show. It’s not just TV that offers Twitter this type of advantage. “I would say, not just television, but even for sporting events, live, in-person sporting events, or live concerts, Twitter is that much more compatible,” says Rick Heitzmann, managing director at FirstMark Capital.