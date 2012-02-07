Every time someone on Twitter brags, “I’m on a plane!” a Gogo engineer’s ears pop. The Illinois startup commands the market for in-flight Wi-Fi: It now serves more than 1,300 commercial flights and controls 85% of Wi-Fi-equipped planes. In the first nine months of 2011, Gogo reported $113.8 million in revenue, and the company is now taxiing to a 2012 IPO. It will use the funds to upgrade its network and in-flight platforms.

ENTERTAINMENT In lieu of drop-down screens with shoddy reception, Gogo’s platform–now on some 600 Delta and American planes–lets travelers rent from a library of more than 200 TV shows ($0.99 each) and movies ($3.99).

GAMING Gogo’s link-up with Electronic Arts will let fliers have access to Pogo, its casual-gaming site whose hits include Plants vs. Zombies, Monopoly, and Bejeweled.

SHOPPING Gogo is building a roster of retail partners such as Zappos and Gilt Groupe, and offering exclusive in-air deals.

TRIP PLANNING Beyond basics such as destination weather and arrival time, Gogo offers access to OpenTable and StubHub, so passengers can plan activities for when they land.