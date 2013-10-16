See A Sofa Made From Brain Waves And 17 Other Amazing Products Of Digital Fabrication

Italian designer Lucas Maassen wired his brain to an EEG-measuring device and relaxed as he contemplated the word “comfort.” Then he and Belgian Unfold principal Dries Verbruggen translated that brainwave file into instructions for Computer Numerical Control milling machines that carved a block of foam into a biomorphic 3-D couch.





Brain Wave Sofa is just one of 80 high-concept experiments collected for Out of Hand: Materializing the Postdigital at New York’s Museum of Arts and Design. Opening October 16, the exhibition surveys an array of precision-tooled objects that would have been literally inconceivable during analog days of yore.





Out of Hand curator Ronald Labaco says “When I started my research and laid out all these images on the floor, it became clear to me that there’s been this incredible explosion of creativity starting around 2006. Prior to that time, designers, artists and architects experimented with 3-D printing and CNC milling but the technology was purely at the rapid prototype stage.”

Out of Hand encompasses bottom-up 3-D printing, which starts with nothing and extrudes layers of molten plastic to build objects layer by layer; top-down CNC technology, which robotically chips away at a block of material to arrive at a final computer-programmed sculpture; and digital weaving, which deploys software-driven thread controllers to make textile graphics.





Labaco figures digital fabrication caught on big time about two years ago with proliferation of low-cost consumer 3-D printers. MakerBot Industries in 2011 sent a 3-D scanned head sculpture of Stephen Colbert into outer space via weather balloon. DIY projects produced on Shapeways printers became destination viewing for hordes of home-spun “makers.” And early this year Barack Obama gave a speech citing 3-D printing as a cornerstone of U.S. industrial recovery early this year.

Many contemporary artisans now embrace 3-D printing and computer-assisted sculpting techniques as a matter of course, according to Labaco. “For people who use digital fabrication methods, it’s part of their tool box as much as a chisel or a paint brush might be. The novelty now isn’t in the technology itself but what the technology can provide to the artists.”