Curious About Image Quality On The IPhone 5S? Burberry Can Show You

While fans anxiously wait for iPhone 5S orders to open September 20, Burberry is flaunting the one it already has, posting photos, Vines, and videos shot on Apple’s new flagship phone to Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
The fashion brand’s early access comes courtesy of a partnership with Apple to promote Burberry’s spring/summer fashion show in London. The company is shooting photos on the iPhone 5S leading up to, during, and after Monday’s show. A video posted on YouTube featuring highly stylized footage (read: filters) has received close to 89,000 views as of this posting.
The camera on the iPhone 5S is a step up from its predecessor. To increase the amount of light captured, the camera sports a larger sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The phone also features a two-tone flash for more accurate color and a continuous burst mode that shoots 10 frames per second. (Check out what that translates to with photos from Burberry and Apple in the slideshow above.)
Such partnerships are a rarity for Apple, which has traditionally relied on the strength of its products. But this is perhaps a sign that Apple is pushing to become a more general consumer brand–it did release a low-end iPhone. Cross-pollination between fashion and tech has become increasingly common. In addition to Google Glass, Moto X, and Galaxy Gear showing up on the runway, Lucky‘s new editor-in-chief, Eva Chen (recently profiled by Fast Company), says she looks to the tech industry for inspiration and aims to profile more entrepreneurs in the magazine.
[Images: Burberry, Apple]