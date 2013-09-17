Turning Urban Infrastructure Into Art

The term infrastructure is rarely associated with objects of beauty or cutting-edge creativity. Rather, it suggests a certain bureaucratic blandness, abstractly removed from that which we care about or relate to. Infrastructure can inspire–the Brooklyn and Golden Gate bridges come to mind–but more often than not, it is associated with aging freeway overpasses built to federal specifications and power lines tearing long, unnaturally straight swaths across the land. It comprises the sorts of things we give little or no thought to–such as underground pipes that deliver water or whisk it away–because it’s essentially invisible.

In recent years, a new cohort of creative minds has begun to actively address what may well be our nation’s next generation of infrastructure–an infrastructure that demands innovative, local solutions, but also engages an artist’s eye for detail and encourages community involvement by elevating the human experience. The following projects challenge the maxim that infrastructure must be dull, distant, and often invisible, proving instead that it can be increasingly inventive and scaled to sizes that a community can appreciate. These projects represent small steps toward addressing our nation’s aging infrastructure, but they also help set a higher bar for how we think about it in an increasingly finite world.

By Mags Harries and Lajos Héder

The installation known as SunFlowers–An Electric Garden forms an iconic and popular gateway to a decommissioned municipal airport in Austin, Texas, by transforming an area bordered by a major highway into a pleasant hiking trail and solar energy experiment. Through their whimsy and playfulness, these fifteen “sunflowers”– which glow at night using their own stored energy–invite us to consider how the sun fuels all things, gardens and solar panels alike.

By Stacy Levy with Biohabits Inc.

Pervious Pavement, urban gardens, and reclaimed wetlands all help rainwater do what it’s supposed to–hydrate the soil. This project along the Delaware River in Philadelphia is a visual reminder that pavement doesn’t have to be permanent, and, if given a chance, plant roots will break down concrete and asphalt, allowing gardens to sprout just about anywhere. It will one day be part of an extensive bikeway intended to restore the city’s connection with the verdant beauty of the Delaware River.

By Patricia Johanson