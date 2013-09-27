How Hardship Fueled Muscle Shoals’ Soul Music Genius

How did a laid back little town in northern Alabama turn into a talent vortex so intense that the songs produced there forever changed the timbre of American music? To address the question, documentary Muscle Shoals takes a close look at the Tennessee River hamlet where Aretha Franklin found her groove, the Rolling Stones recorded “Brown Sugar” and Lynyrd Skynyrd invented southern rock.

Opening Sept. 27, Muscle Shoals features interviews with artists like Alicia Keys, Bono, and Mick Jagger, but the film’s most compelling presence can be found in the person of producer/engineer/songwriter/businessman/control freak Rick Hall. Now 81, Hall, co-founder of Fame Studios, forged Muscle Shoals’ sweet soul sound after enduring a bitter childhood front-loaded with personal trauma.





Raised in a dirt-floor country shack, Hall saw his brother die from a boiling water accident. His mother abandoned the family to work as a prostitute in Memphis, and a few years later, Hall’s first wife died in a car crash.

Hall channeled all that heartbreak into a cocksure musical resolve. “The tragedies that took place in my life made me a tougher individual, knowing if I could survive that, I could survive anything,” Hall says. “It made me arrogant, a workaholic, and certainly a little belligerent. I didn’t care what people said or thought about me, I was going to make my mark.”

Gifted with an uncanny ear for talent, Hall wrote songs and played guitar, mandolin, fiddle, and drums as warm-up to his engineering work at Fame studios. After Hall produced 1966 mega-hit “When a Man Loves a Woman” for Percy Sledge, Aretha Franklin and her team came calling.

Rich Hall

Hall tells Co.Create, “Producers in New York didn’t understand what Aretha was all about so when she came down south to Alabama, it was our intention to make believers out of everybody when we went into the studio.”

In one afternoon Franklin recorded two singles that the Queen of Soul describes in the film as her personal “turning point.” But after completing “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man” and “I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You),” Hall got in a fist fight with Franklin’s husband and never worked with the singer again.