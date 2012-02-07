HEADQUARTERS

“We are deep believers in a kind of tech-enabled socializing that doesn’t exist yet,” says Matt Webb, CEO of Berg. To that end, the London-based design consultancy helps the world’s top companies, including Google and Intel, dream up provocative and whimsical ways to merge technology and the real world. Its BBC-powered How Many Really? web app, for example, lets you compare the size of historical events–the Battle of Gettysburg, the sinking of the Titanic–to your own social graph. And its chummy Little Printer creates a custom, receipt-size daily newspaper, whose content is sourced entirely from Foursquare, Nike, and other web platforms. Watch out, Instapaper!