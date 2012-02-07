“We are deep believers in a kind of tech-enabled socializing that doesn’t exist yet,” says Matt Webb, CEO of Berg. To that end, the London-based design consultancy helps the world’s top companies, including Google and Intel, dream up provocative and whimsical ways to merge technology and the real world. Its BBC-powered How Many Really? web app, for example, lets you compare the size of historical events–the Battle of Gettysburg, the sinking of the Titanic–to your own social graph. And its chummy Little Printer creates a custom, receipt-size daily newspaper, whose content is sourced entirely from Foursquare, Nike, and other web platforms. Watch out, Instapaper!
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens