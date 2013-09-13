Woman Calls Suicide Hotline To Help A Friend, Gets Told To “Google It”

A caller to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) was told to just “Google it” when she contacted the organization for help with a friend in another city. Melody Kramer, a digital strategist at NPR called the organization and was told multiple times to Google information instead because her friend did not live near the crisis center she was routed to.

Upon receiving a worrying email from a friend in another time zone, Kramer called the Lifeline’s 800 number. The 800 number auto-connected her to a local hotline in Virginia, where the person answering phones refused to help because it involved a depressed person outside the Virginia-Washington region.

On her blog, Kramer writes: “I explained that there was only one National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and that it patched me through locally — and that I did not know whether a number would be listed for a local office near my friend. ‘Google it,’ the woman replied.”

Eventually, Kramer turned to Twitter. “It was more useful — and more immediate — than the hotline.”

I have a friend who may be suicidal in Berkeley. I don't know his address. I just called the National Suicide Hotline and (1/2) — Melody Joy Kramer (@mkramer) September 13, 2013

I was told they could only help me if this friend was local. (I'm in DC. He's in Berkeley.) I don't know his address (2/2) — Melody Joy Kramer (@mkramer) September 13, 2013