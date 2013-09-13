Woman Calls Suicide Hotline To Help A Friend, Gets Told To “Google It”

A caller to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) was told to just “Google it” when she contacted the organization for help with a friend in another city. Melody Kramer, a digital strategist at NPR called the organization and was told multiple times to Google information instead because her friend did not live near the crisis center she was routed to.
Upon receiving a worrying email from a friend in another time zone, Kramer called the Lifeline’s 800 number. The 800 number auto-connected her to a local hotline in Virginia, where the person answering phones refused to help because it involved a depressed person outside the Virginia-Washington region.
On her blog, Kramer writes: “I explained that there was only one National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and that it patched me through locally — and that I did not know whether a number would be listed for a local office near my friend. ‘Google it,’ the woman replied.”
Eventually, Kramer turned to Twitter. “It was more useful — and more immediate — than the hotline.”
I have a friend who may be suicidal in Berkeley. I don't know his address. I just called the National Suicide Hotline and (1/2)
— Melody Joy Kramer (@mkramer) September 13, 2013
I was told they could only help me if this friend was local. (I'm in DC. He's in Berkeley.) I don't know his address (2/2)
— Melody Joy Kramer (@mkramer) September 13, 2013
What should I do?
— Melody Joy Kramer (@mkramer) September 13, 2013
@mkramer our security dept gets in touch w/ local PDs when someone leaves suicidal comment. Sometimes all we have is email+location.
— Sasha Koren (@SashaK) September 13, 2013
@mkramer call Berkeley police with as much info as you have.
— Sasha Koren (@SashaK) September 13, 2013
@mkramer OK, but the university probably has a hotline for this kind of thing and they'd have the person's contact info.
— Avidan (@TalkingTV) September 13, 2013
In an email, Kramer told Fast Company, “I actually had Googled beforehand. The reason I called a hotline–and I think anyone calls a hotline–is that they want to talk to a real-life human being. I really wanted someone’s professional assessment of what to do, based on what had been shared online and through conversations.” Also, I suspect many people call suicide hotlines about a friend when they’re really talking about themselves. And I suspect some who call hotlines do so because they don’t have access to Google–or don’t want someone seeing that they Googled certain terms.”
Kramer originally called the Lifeline at approximately 12:30 a.m. Eastern the morning of September 13; the Lifeline reached out to her the next day to say that they contacted the coordinator of the crisis center her call was routed to and that they were following up. Fast Company also confirmed with NSPL representative Jeremy Willinger that the organization was looking into the incident; we will be speaking with them today as well.
Update: A representative from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline reached out to Kramer and apologized for the incident, promising to look into it. Kramer says she feels reassured by the conversation and believes the ordeal was a mistake.
Update 2: Dr. John Draper, project director for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, gave the following statement to Fast Company: “The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and its network of more than 160 centers are committed to providing quality service for the more than 1 million callers who will contact us this year, and research has shown that callers to the Lifeline are likely to feel less distressed and suicidal after their call. While no business can promise perfection, we certainly strive for it, and take every complaint seriously as an opportunity to continue to serve callers more effectively. We have followed up with Melody Kramer and the center responding to this call, and we want to make sure that her friend is safe and that future callers receive the care they need.”
[Image: Flickr user Guilherme Jófili]