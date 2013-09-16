What To Do When Leaving An Awful Company

But as worklife advisor Penelope Trunk notes, you can make inroads for your career even while you’re on your way out.

Every company has a most-connected person–and there’s a reason they tend to be on the most successful teams.

This will also probably be the person who can help you learn the most (even if they themselves are on the way out), Trunk says. So we should non-sleazily start getting to know them–as they could become your sponsor, mentor, or work BFF later on.

There is a wide range of steps you can take, usually in the how‑to‑get‑a‑mentor category. Even if you don’t want this person as a mentor, the best way to get someone to pay attention to you is to let her know that you admire her and want help from her. So act like you want a mentor, and your job will suddenly become meaningful because you might actually get a mentor.

Terrible companies are managed terribly, Trunk says, so we should try and make those pain points less terrible. Maybe folks are still clueless on social, so you may need to socialize them; maybe they don’t know a lick about analytics, so you may need to get anal; maybe they are emotionally unintelligent, so you may need to help them emote.

But this ought not demote you, notes Trunk. It’ll be a promotion, a braggable slam dunk: