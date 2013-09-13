12 Of The Smartest People On Twitter This Week

I don’t consider myself a good tweeter. In fact, I’d consider myself just the opposite . The very thought of this article drummed up a knee-jerk reaction of, “Wait, no! There are no smart people on Twitter!”

Of course, I’m wrong. There are plenty of thoughtful and meaningful tweets out there–just look at the recent installments of this series by Fast Company‘s Anjali Mullany and Christina Chaey. But it takes some effort to sort through the fluff and find what really matters. Here are a few tweets from the past week that I feel rose above the rest and that offer some redeeming commentary or information. And while I don’t necessarily agree with all the tweets below, navigating the Twittersphere is a journey and we should be on it together.

For good reason, military intervention in Syria dominated headlines this week. Will we or won’t we? Following President’s Obama’s speech on September 10 in the midst of rising congressional opposition and an increasingly standoffish relationship with Russia, BBC’s Middle East Bureau Chief Paul Danahar weighed in:

Obama's speech on #Syria can be summed up as "I've no idea what we're going to do, give me a couple of weeks and I'll get back to you" — Paul Danahar (@pdanahar) September 11, 2013

Later, Danahar pointed out that as Western powers bicker over what to do, much of the confusion, and mess, of the situation comes from an often overlooked source:

Lots of people to blame for protracted mess in #Syria today. But the utter uselessness of the political arm of the opposition is big factor. — Paul Danahar (@pdanahar) September 12, 2013

Yolande Knell, a Middle East correspondent for BBC reporting live from the field, showed us that yes, opinions everywhere are split: