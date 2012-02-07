Most Innovative Companies 2012 – Industries Top 10 – Biotech

01 – Life Technologies

For speeding up genetic sequencing. Life Technologies is bringing cheap genetic sequencing to the masses, making it possible for hospitals, researchers, and scientists across industries to tap into the insight revealed by DNA. This January, the company announced its latest genetic sequencing machine, the Ion Proton, which can decode an entire genome for just $1,000. The company has advanced with remarkable speed; the new device is 1,000 times more powerful than the Ion Torrent, its one-year-old precursor. READ MORE

02 – Genentech

For making targeted, genetics-based cancer therapies. A division of Swiss pharma giant Roche, Genentech is leading a revolution in cancer treatment, shifting to an era in which patients are given different treatments depending on specific genetic variations. By pairing each drug with a genetic test, doctors can make sure they’re giving the right medicines to the right people. READ MORE

03 – Bug Agentes Biológicos

For breeding a natural alternative to harmful agricultural pesticides. Bug’s mass-produced wasps are killing off larvae and stinkbugs before they can even threaten Brazil’s sugarcane and soybean plants, two of the country’s largest cash crops. By spraying the wasps onto soy fields, the company is replacing pesticides. Aside from targeting harmful bugs, Bug also has a financial target in mind: Brazil’s $7 billion pesticide market. READ MORE

04 – Amyris

For driving biofuels into the mainstream. The California-based biotech firm makes renewable diesel from sugarcane, producing a replacement that can be mixed in with regular diesel and used without any special automotive equipment or infrastructure. Last year, the company opened its first commercial renewable-chemicals plant outside São Paulo, where it will power many of the city’s 150,000 buses, replacing the standard high-in-sulfur fuel. Amyris is also beginning to work with Michelin, replacing chemical rubber with a sugar-based version. READ MORE

05 – GE

For taking advantage of modern internet and wireless technologies to advance healthcare for the elderly. In a partnership with Intel, called Care Innovations, GE Healthcare will tap into what it predicts will be a $7.7 billion business of remote-patient monitoring, developing ways for the elderly to live independently while maintaining access to medical care. Care Innovations was launched last year, as was Making an Impact on Neurodegenerative Diseases (MIND), a campaign to figure out where detection, diagnosis, and care of diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s are lacking.

06 – Diagnostics For All

For making a liver-health test that’s cheap and as small as a postage stamp. Diagnostics For All prints its medical tests–including the liver-function one and another to check for spoiled milk, among others–on paper, using fairly standard computer equipment. That allows the company to make the tests almost anywhere and for very little money. Each test costs less than one cent to make. The tests are fast too; they reveal results in just 15 minutes. Diagnostics For All shipped its first tests to India last year, and the company is currently running a field trial in Vietnam.