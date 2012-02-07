49_OpenSky

HEADQUARTERS

“It’s a living, breathing shop built just for you,” says John Caplan, founder and CEO of OpenSky, a retail platform that lets users receive a Twitter-like feed of recommended products from high-profile curators they choose to follow. Within months of its launch, the site is generating $500,000 a week in sales and creating a new kind of shopping experience for its 1 million members–and the celebrities who inspire them.