Most Innovative Companies 2012 – Industries Top 10 – China

01 – Tencent

For fueling China’s Internet boom–and boldly moving West. Chinese Internet giant with Facebook-like numbers–more than 700 million users, $3 billion in revenue, and $1 billion in profits–is pushing QQ mobile onto western platforms such as the Apple App store and European application store GetJar. It’s leading the pack in imperializing the U.S. social gaming market, as evidenced by a recent partnership with Zynga and a purchase of California-based Riot Games that represents one of the largest acquisitions of an American company by a Chinese company. READ MORE

02 – Greenbox

For selling the best kiddie clothes in China. The upstart fashion brand caters to China’s burgeoning middle class with high-end, super-styled children’s outfits, with an emphasis on product quality (and safety). The company recently scored the rights to Disney’s Princesses collection, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Winnie the Pooh for a co-branded collection called Disney by Greenbox. READ MORE

03 – UnitedStyles

For giving the consumer all the power. The Shanghai-based company lets users design, order, share, and preview their own clothing through a Facebook Connect-enabled service. The clothing is remarkably desirable, wearable, and affordable. The service offers a wide away of basic style options; the user can choose and edit prints, both in scale and color (or create their own) before seeing it modeled on a 3D figure. Pieces go for $50 to $100, on average. All garments are produced by Chinese digital textile printers, and will ship toconsumers within a month of ordering. And don’t worry, fellas: UnitedStyles plans on expanding into men’s wear.

04 – Lenovo

For making moves to become China’s first global brand. China’s top-selling PC maker continuously outpaces its competition in speed, quality, and innovation (it unveiled the first-ever eye-controlled laptop in 2011). But, says CMO David Roman, “the business is ahead of the brand.” Lenovo launched its first-ever branding campaign, which has a global reach and irreverence that mirrors the company’s own East-meets-West culture.

05 – Suntech Power

For meeting energy needs abroad. Because solar power demands have dropped at home, China’s Suntech Power has moved on to the market boasting the world’s fastest solar power expansion: India. The renewable energy-starved country has vowed to increase its solar power use from 140 megawatts to 20,000 by 2020. Suntech has already sold panels to Indian solar power farms and to Grameen Shakti, a program making solar homes in rural Bangladesh an affordable and popular option.

06 – Renren

For moving beyond “The Facebook of China.” Renren, the largest “real-name” social network site, differentiated itself further from China’s chaotic social media landscape when it began trading on the NYSE last spring. While it originally began as a Facebook clone, it has acquired instant messaging (in a partnership with MSN), light blogging, video sharing, and gaming capabilities.