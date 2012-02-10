Most Innovative Companies 2012 – Industries Top 10 – Consumer Electronics

01 – Apple

For keeping the bar high. Its flagship products, the iPhone and iPad, keep improving–and customers keep buying. Apple sold a whopping 37 million iPhones and 15 million iPads in the company’s first quarter of 2012 (coinciding with 2011’s holiday season). Even rumors of future Apple products, such as the much-buzzed-about iTV, are more interesting than most of its rivals wares. READ MORE

02 – Jawbone

For enhancing the mobile lifestyle with beautiful devices. “The iPhone isn’t just a phone with an iPod,” says Travis Bogard, Jawbone’s director of product management and strategy. “It’s a rotation of how we’re living with devices. Jawbone combines connectivity with the aesthetics of design.” Its Jambox wireless speakers captivate both visually and aurally. Up captivated in its debut (until it went back to the lab for a bit of retooling) and has sparked competition from the likes of Nike, which once said it would never again make consumer electronics. READ MORE

03 – Lytro

For refocusing the photo-taking experience. The camera that’s shoot first, focus later intrigued shutterbugs with its fresh approach to the entire process of taking a photograph. Its distinctive design–its shell resembles a kaleidoscope more than a traditional camera–only enhances the different emotional cues Lytro evokes. It racked up a passel of nods for one of the year’s best gadgets, and it only went on presale back in October. Devices will ship to customers this spring.

04 – Nest

For bringing iPod style and smarts to the home thermostat. Created by one-time iPod champion Tony Fadell, Nest offers Apple-like simplicity, controls, and intelligence to one of the most overlooked pieces of electronics equipment in the home. Its under-the-cover software helps manage your home’s climate by learning your preferred settings so your programmable thermostat effectively programs itself. Nest struck a chord with consumers, selling out its first run almost immediately. It has also attracted unwelcome attention from the thermostat business’ dominant player Honeywell, which is suing Nest for patent infringement.

05 – Samsung

For revving up aesthetics with BMW’s former design chief. Samsung’s hire of Chris Bangle reflects that Samsung, embroiled in a myriad of patent fights with Apple, realizes that it needs to improve both its visual appeal as well as wow-factor usability. The company, of course, continues to sell in impressive volume, shipping 300 million handsets, for example, in 2011.

06 – Amazon

For creating a virtuous cycle of commerce interwoven into its technology. The Kindle Fire is the purest expression of tablet as consumption engine. It deftly uses free TV shows and movies to drive Prime memberships that in turn fuel greater retail sales. It also invented a market for 10,000-25,000 word stories that didn’t previously exist with its Singles program. The Fire also represents the purest expression of Amazon’s vision: For customers to acquire or consume any content, physical or digital, in as seamless a fashion as possible. In that, the Fire is undeniably a triumph of instant or almost instant gratification. READ MORE