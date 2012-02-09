Most Innovative Companies 2012 – Industries Top 10 – Fashion

01 –Greenbox

For selling the best kiddie clothes in China. The upstart fashion brand caters to China’s burgeoning middle class with high-end, super-styled children’s outfits, with an emphasis on product quality (and safety). The company recently scored the rights to Disney’s Princesses collection, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Winnie the Pooh for a co-branded collection called Disney by Greenbox. READ MORE

02 – Polyvore

For letting the entire fashion industry live, happily, on one website. The largest destination site dedicated to fashion, Polyvore attracts more than 13 million unique visitors a month. Fashion and style enthusiasts use the site to check out the latest trends and create sets, or their own editorial pages of products, styles, and designers they love. These sets are posted for the Polyvore community to enjoy and discuss, and every item featured can be purchased directly through Polyvore–it’s literally a shoppable magazine, but created by those doing the actual shopping. Last year, Polyvore introduced monthly intelligence reports, spotlighting the trends, brands, and retailers that get the most traction with users; the comprehensive report is distributed to retailers, brands, and editors, giving a valuable and analytical look at what consumers actually want. READ MORE

03 – Moda Operandi

For bringing the runway to the consumer–without a six-month waiting period. In a world that is now saturated with online flash sales, Moda Operandi has given itself an edge over competitors. The company–headed up by Aslaug Magnusdottir and former Vogue editor Lauren Santo Domingo–offers its members access to 36-hour pre-sales of collections just days after they appear on the runway. This guarantees customers access to items that may not be purchased in mass by department store buyers.

04 – PPR

For making luxury sustainable. Fashion conglomerate PPR–home to Gucci, YSL, Stella McCartney, and Balenciaga–announced the creation of PPR Home, an in-house sustainability team aiming to reduce the social and environmental footprint of the company. PPR Home will be headed up by newly appointed chief sustainability officer Jochen Zeitz, the man credited with reviving the Puma brand, and will include the launch of a Creative Sustainability Lab, which will reconsider PPR’s product and business development.

05 – Ralph Lauren

For creating a digital media brand within a luxury company. Grounded in heritage, Ralph Lauren has been consistently leading the way in fusing technology and fashion. The company’s commitment to e-commerce, mobile applications, original media content and interactive digital experiences has placed it at the forefront of the fashion world as it moves into the digital age.

06 – Levi’s

For greening our jeans. In January 2011, the denim house introduced its new Water Less collection, touting jeans that use significantly less water in the manufacturing process. By combining multiple wet washing machine cycle processes into a single wet process and removing water from the stone wash, a pair of WaterLess jeans requires, on average, 28% less water than a regular pair of jeans. In some cases, water use has been cut by 96%. The company is also part of a non-profit that teaches farmers overseas how to save water and develop new irrigation methods.