3 Ways To Lend Decisiveness To Your Decisions

And the more we make decisions in a given day, the worse we get at it.

Instead of straining our brains over WHAT COULD BE, we’d be better off talking to someone who has done it.

But the social sciences have helpfully lent some rigor to approach our innate irrationality: as best-in-the-game psych writer Christian Jarrett writes for 99U, we can use a few psychology hacks to lend more precision to our decisions. Onward to the incisions then.

We’re pretty terrible at predicting how we’re going to feel later: Recall the pains that seeped from your heart before your first breakup, when you thought you’d have to spend the rest of your life weeping ‘neath a willow rather than moving on. Psychologists call this affective forecasting.





We tend to trust our instincts–whatever that means–about the trajectory we’re trying to predict rather than just talking to folks that have done the same thing. As Jarrett explains, instead of straining our brains over WHAT COULD BE, we’d be better off talking to someone who has done it: If you’re thinking of moving to San Francisco, ask someone who lives there. If you’re thinking about switching careers, talk to someone who does that work and call it non-hubristic career planning.

And if you’re comparing notes in this way, learn to take good ones.

If you don’t have a committee following you around all day to help you sort through your decisions, Jarrett says so “summon the crowd within”; that is, articulate the multiple perspectives of a decision to yourself. If you want to sound fancy, you can call it dialectical bootstrapping.