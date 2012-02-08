Most Innovative Companies 2012 – Industries Top 10 – Food

01 – Starbucks

For showing what a struggling powerhouse can do to revitalize its reputation and strengthen its relationship with customers through its own payment system. Starbucks introduced a sophisticated mobile app and payment system that lets patrons load cash onto their mobile phones, which then display a barcode baristas can scan at the register. It did so well in trials last year that Starbucks took it national, and it saw 26 million transactions and more than $100 million in funds loaded onto the app. Starbucks continues to innovate on the beverage front as well, from its new Blonde roast coffee to a new line of healthy juices. READ MORE

02 – Chipotle

For making fast-casual dining sustainable and marketing it like no other fast food, to the tune of $1.84 billion last year. The burrito hub increased its use of local produce in 2011 to more than 10 million pounds, double its 2010 goal. READ MORE

03 – Chobani

For becoming America’s leading Greek yogurt brand in only four years. With a focus on quality, hormone-free ingredients, and exotic flavors like blood orange, Chobani sounds like it was made for the aisles of Dean & Deluca. But with an average unit price of $1.40, it retails for 30% less than competitor Fage. Oh, and no need to look further than Walmart for a cup. READ MORE

04 – GrubHub

For leading the way in mobile food delivery apps. Last October, GrubHub acquired competitor Dotmenu, giving it a total of more than $225 million in combined order revenues to restaurants, not including chains like McDonald’s. Since its creation in 2004, the online food delivery service has expanded from the web onto smartphones, with expectations of becoming almost entirely mobile by 2016.

05 – Revolution Foods

For boosting the health profile and quality of school lunches. Launched in 2006 in the Bay Area, the food service has since spread to eight states and Washington D.C. Partnering with Whole Foods, Revolution now delivers unprocessed, balanced meals–free of hormones, high-fructose corn syrup, and artificial flavorings–to 600 schools, nearly twice as many as two years ago, and projects $50 million in revenue for 2011-2012.

06 – Sysco

For restructuring its produce delivery system to better serve locavores. It took three years of strategizing, but the bulk food provider now allows clients to integrate locally grown produce into their shipments via consultations with food brokers. In Michigan, where Sysco began testing, the company moved 100,000 cases of local produce in 2010, nearly twice the amount of 2008.