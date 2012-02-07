29_Red Bull Media House

In the feature film, The Art of Flight, snowboard savant Travis Rice is shown soaring, inverted, over a big-mountain copse, casually brushing his hand over the top of a huge pine. Like it was nothing. Like it’s a thing that happens on earth.

It’s one of hundreds of astonishing, don’t-even-try-it-in-your-dreams sequences that gave the film buzz factor even outside of snowboarding circles. Backed by Red Bull and produced by Brain Farm Digital Cinema, TAOF brought together Rice and a team of the best snowboarders in the world to do things that no one else can, in places no one else has, and captured it all with production standards that gave the tricks and the vistas an almost surreal sweep.

But the film features yet another amazing trick.

The 90-minute run-time is peppered with Red Bull branding, most strikingly in the form of ubiquitous logo-emblazoned helicopters that deposit Rice and friends onto ever more gasp-inducing snowscapes. The brand has an unmistakable presence, but there’s no sense of it’s being “placed.” Such is the company’s second-skin connection to the sport and the athletes, that Red Bull is more like a character in the film, one that no one else could play. The company’s content arm, Red Bull Media House, made the film for a reported $2 million–then directly reaped the benefits when Flight reigned atop iTunes’s sports, documentary, and overall movie sales charts for a week, at $10 a pop.

Brands have lately woken up to the fact that their information and entertainment outputs can and should go beyond the paid, interruption-based model known as advertising. Several brands have made moves into content–from one-off blockbusters like Burger King’s video games, to ongoing platforms like American Express’ Open Forum. And many more pay lip service to the notion that every brand expression is “media.” But it’s hard to think of a company that’s taken that mandate so literally, that has made content such a part of its core mandate. Through its standalone content arm, Red Bull Media House, the company that created a beverage category is now pioneering the new role of brand-as-media-company. It launched Media House in Europe in 2007, and expanded stateside last year. In 2011 alone, it filmed movies, signed a partnership deal with NBC for a show called Red Bull Signature Series, developed reality-TV ideas with big-time producer Bunim/Murray, honed its own web and mobile outlets, and became a partner in YouTube’s new plan to publish original content. It also expanded its magazine, Red Bulletin, into the U.S., giving it a global distribution of 4.8 million.

“They are as good an example as exists of a brand pulling off being a media creator,” says Noah Brier, cofounder of Percolate, which helps brands create content for their social followers. While serving as head of strategy at digital agency the Barbarian Group, Brier worked on the redesign of Red Bull’s brand site. “Actually, they’re getting to the point where it’s not useful to use them as an example since they’re such an exception to the rule,” he adds. “Red Bull is a media company that sells drinks instead of ads, and I get the impression they think of themselves that way.”

Pushing wakey-wakey juice is still important, of course, and the company did that to the tune of $471 million in U.S. sales in 2011, an increase of 11.9% from 2010, and with a 44% market share of energy drinks, according to SymphonyIRI.