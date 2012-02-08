Most Innovative Companies 2012 – Industries Top 10 – India

01 – Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospitals

For bringing high-quality medical care to Indians' doorsteps. In addition to its network of hospitals offering everything from heart surgery to dialysis, the low-cost, high-volume provider started a new program last December called Home Health Care Services. Professionals administer care and treat minor illnesses in people's homes, curbing long and costly trips to distant and crowded hospitals.

02 – RedBus

For computerizing India's analog bus system. RedBus pulled more than 350 of India's estimated 2,000 risk- and tech-adverse bus operators into the digital age with a computerized reservation and bus tracking system. Travelers can book tickets and choose their seats over the phone, online, via SMS, or in person at 75,000 outlets, cutting out the fickle travel agent middleman. The ultimate goal: to fully computerize the nation's unorganized private bus operator market.

03 – Flipkart

For adapting the Amazon formula to local needs. Cash is king in India, accounting for more than 90% of the nation’s retail transactions. This online retailer was the first of its kind to provide a credit-card averse population with the option of speedy, cash-on-delivery shipment of books, electronics, and other goods. With 2011 bringing more than $50 million in funding, the company plans on expanding its delivery network to 25 new cities, causing its Western counterpart to take notice: Amazon launched an Indian warehouse to meet the nation’s unique concerns in February.

04 – Eko

For leveraging communities to ensure financial inclusion. Bank accounts and savings are a foreign concept to most Indians: Out of 1.2 billion people, less than 360 million use a bank. Eko created a mobile platform that lets its more than 180,000 users save and transfer money with the State Bank of India through SMS. Five hundred mom and pop shops–or kiranas–act as local banks, collecting customer info and recording 7,000 transactions a day through their own mobiles.

05 – Tata Motors

For still thinking small. Although India’s largest automobile company increased the price of most of its vehicles last year, it kept its best seller, the Tata Nano, affordable at $2,500. But it didn’t stop there. “The people’s car” got a few upgrades in the form of luxe interiors, Holi-bright exteriors, and improved fuel efficiency–making the Nano one of the lowest CO2 emitting vehicles in the country. Tata Motors expanded sales of the Nano to all of India in 2011.

06 – Wipro

For creating Supernova, India’s fastest supercomputer. Indian Space Research Organization and The Energy and Resources Institute are already using Supernova to process huge volumes of data to create virtual models on space launches and climate change. The result of three years’ work, Wipro hopes to eventually reach 500 teraflops of processing power (one teraflop can zip through one trillion mathematical instructions a second).