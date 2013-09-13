10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Email Faux Pas, Japan’s Startup Culture, And More



1. You Need To See This 17-Minute Film Set Entirely On A Teen’s Computer Screen

Co.Create

Watch a screen on a screen in Noah, a new film that beautifully illustrates a digital generation in 17 minutes.

2. 5 Phrases You Should Never Use In An Email

Fast Company

If you want to sound like an intelligent person rather than a robot, take this advice.

3. Infographic: The Periodic Table Of Alcohol Is The Ultimate Cocktail Primer

Co.Design

Because if you’re going to be drinking, you might as well learn something in the process.



6. Why Apple’s iPhone 5C Case Is Pure Trash

Co.Design

Was Apple’s iPhone 5C case intentionally made ugly so consumers don’t cover up their devices?

7. I Left Google And Lived To Happily Tell About It

Fast Company

Yes, you can leave one of the world’s top companies for something better.