Stay Safe: Use A “USB Condom”

A DIY security firm stumbled upon a genius method of branding for their latest gadget: Int3.cc is marketing “ USB Condoms ,” which protect electronic devices from accidental data exchange when connecting to another device. Sexy.





The USB Condoms work by cutting off the data pins in a standard connector and only allowing power pins to connect through. Creator Stephen A. Ridley markets it as a way to power up USB devices through random ports without worrying about hacking. Officials in the American military, Fortune 500 companies, and other high-value targets worry about USB attacks, since they’re a difficult but technologically possible way of obtaining information on high-value targets.

Customers can purchase the devices anytime after September 16. “It will be priced very very cheaply.”

