Facebook Really Wants You To Watch Videos In The News Feed

It may not yet have the brands in place for its video advertising launch, but Facebook may have just given us a glimpse of what we are going to see.

The firm announced yesterday that it was debuting auto-play videos on its news feed. Hmm, haven’t we seen this before on Vine, and with Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram, whose adoption of video is definitely treading on Vine‘s toes?

Well, yes, and no. Yes, in that the videos play automatically as soon as they are in the center of your device’s screen. And no, because they play silently until the user presses the Play button. Now, that sounds to me like a future mobile video advertising system. Facebook, of course, merely said this in the press release: “At first, this feature will be limited to videos posted by individuals, musicians, and bands. We’re doing this to make sure we create the best possible experience. Over time, we’ll continue to explore how to bring this to marketers in the future.”

Given the news this week that Instagram will have its own advertising network within a year, wouldn’t it be the sensible thing for its parent company to develop one that works on both platforms?

[Image: Facebook]