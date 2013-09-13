5 Things Twitter Needs To Do Before Its IPO

On Thursday, Twitter announced– via Tweet , naturally–that it had filed its registration papers with the SEC to have a confidential initial public offering . It’s been a busy time for the company. In Twitter’s preparation for the public markets, CEO Dick Costolo and his team are in an all-out sprint to remedy anything about the startup that might signal it’s not ready to be a grown-up company. Twitter , which has an escalating, intense rivalry with Facebook, is determined not to repeat the mistakes its nemesis made in its IPO last year, mistakes it’s only now recovering from. For starters, Costolo won’t be wearing a hoodie to an investors’ roadshow. And he won’t leave the company vulnerable to months of criticism about an undercooked strategy.

Dick Costolo

Recent reports have indicated that Twitter is nervous about the relative size of its overall user base (550 million, or half that of Facebook) and its relatively high “churn rate,” business-speak for how many users drop off the service during a given period of time. Unlike revenue, which is growing sufficiently to have earned private but approving nods from Twitter insiders, board and investors, there are important issues relating to its product, along with shoring up proof that its revenue model works, that Costolo needs to resolve before everyone gets a look at its S-1 document.

Fast Company has spent the last few months reporting a feature on Twitter’s transformation from an earnest yet dysfunctional startup into a formidable company. Look for it in our November 2013 issue. But for now, here are five things to look for in the months ahead as Twitter prepares to be a publicly traded stock:

The task of making Twitter easier for non-techies to flock to and enjoy without a crash course in social media training remains a company-wide priority. “Product is our most scarce resource,” says Chloe Sladden, Twitter’s VP of media. “It’s been important to Dick for a long time to crack that code, that the user experience on Twitter is delivering everything that we say that it should. That will make everything else go.”

Chloe Sladden, Twitter’s VP of media

Right now, the team concedes that you currently have to be a bit of an expert user to appreciate Twitter. “We’re not delivering the product as we should,” admits COO Ali Rowghani, acknowledging that Twitter can be an alien (and alienating) experience for first-time users. The simple things that power users love like hashtags, @replies, and homebrewed jargon, such as still inserting “RT” before someone else’s tweet instead of hitting the retweet button, are cryptic and techie. The noble goal: Make it so that a regular person can join Twitter and have a good time right off the bat. “So we are thinking about that now,” Rowghani says.

Conversations, which launched in late August, is just the first of many modifications to Twitter’s product that is designed to achieve this goal. It breaks what had been an uninterrupted flow of reverse chronological posts, connecting a series of tweets where one person is replying to another even if the conversation took place over an extended time period. And most notably, it lets anyone who follows even one of those people to be able to follow along.

Former Twitter CEO and cofounder Ev Williams (left) with COO Ali Rowghani

In late August, Twitter acquired a social-media analytics company called Trendrr. In addition to helping the company corner the market on data related to social activity while watching TV, a much cherished cornerstone of its revenue model, it will help Twitter do a better job steering tweeters to have come to the site to find someone to talk about Olivia Pope’s wardrobe (#Scandal) or laugh off the next #Sharknado, more quickly find the conversations and content that would make the experience more social, interactive and fun. Earlier this year Trendrr released a product called Curatorr, which lets brands, media companies, and advertisers offer immediately curated twitter streams which can be embedded on websites, tablets, and television. Imagine tuning in to the Super Bowl and Twitter has already put together rosters of athletes, commentators, comedians, and celebrity fans to watch the game with. “This is all about making it easier for people to find a conversation they want to watch or join,” Sladden says.