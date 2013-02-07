22_Dropbox

HEADQUARTERS

San Francisco WEBSITE

www.dropbox.com TWITTER

@dropbox

Thanks to its elegant interface, deft courting of new users, and a knack for putting its cute box icon everywhere, Dropbox keeps growing, even as it competes with Apple and Google. Its growth–revenue reportedly exceeded $100 million in 2011, driving the company to profitability–can be credited with making file storage kind of cool. From the start, says CEO Drew Houston, “we focused on creating a service that just works.” So far, so good.