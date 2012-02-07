20_72andSunny

HEADQUARTERS

Los Angeles WEBSITE

www.72andsunny.com TWITTER

@72andSunny

Any hot ad shop can win awards–but how about papal condemnation? 72andSunny provoked a furor when it put His Holiness in a lip-lock with grand sheikh Mohamed Ahmed al-Tayeb for a Benetton campaign. The aim is to get clients in a cultural conversation, says partner Matt Jarvis–no matter what. The Los Angeles-based agency turned K-Swiss shoes into must-haves with its use of Kenny Powers, Danny McBride’s Eastbound and Down character. The groundbreaking three-way between the HBO series, brand, and celebrity led to a reported 250% increase in K-Swiss’s online sales. The campaign was so true to McBride’s character that he and Eastbound cocreator Jody Hill recruited 72 writer Matt Heath to work on the show’s third season.