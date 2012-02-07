“There’s someone in my apartment . . . right now.” Joe Gebbia sounds like he’s reading a line from a horror film. It’s October, and Gebbia is in New York to speak at a design conference. Back home, in San Francisco, a complete stranger is roaming around his living room. But Gebbia isn’t phoning the police–he’s grinning. This stranger is paying him $80 per night for the pleasure.

In that same living room back in 2007, Gebbia cofounded Airbnb, the digital accommodations marketplace that people use to rent out their homes or spare rooms (or igloos, castles, or private islands) like a hotel.

Horror is one word that captures the initial reactions of the 15 A-list investors who passed on the pitch a few years ago. “I thought the idea was crazy,” recalls Y Combinator cofounder Paul Graham. “Are people really going to do this? I would never do this.” Horror also encapsulates that feeling of having missed the next big thing: Airbnb has enabled more than 4.5 million bookings on 100,000 active listings in 192 countries–facilitating a reported $500 million in transactions in 2011, on which it charged up to a 15% fee. Along the way, Airbnb has become a disruptive force in the stagnant hotel industry, a major driver behind what’s now called the sharing economy, and, perhaps most significantly, proof of the value of design in the engineering-centric tech world.

The roots of Airbnb’s success lie in its cofounders’ backgrounds at Rhode Island School of Design. But when Gebbia and his classmate Brian Chesky (now Airbnb’s CEO) first sought funding for their cool idea, they discovered that Silicon Valley culture is much more MIT than RISD. Investors found their design backgrounds jarring, even though the two had teamed up with a third cofounder, Nate Blecharczyk, who had a solid tech background. “They thought we just made things pretty,” says Chesky, who was told repeatedly, “‘Really great teams have engineers and maybe a businessperson.'” Incredulous, they’d ask Gebbia and Chesky, “You have two designers?”

But design has proved crucial in helping Airbnb prevail. Walk into Airbnb’s Potrero Hill headquarters and you’ll see an enlarged, waist-high cereal box adorned with a cartoonish picture of President Obama. This is the cereal box that saved Airbnb. Back in the summer of 2008, the startup was barely pulling in a couple hundred dollars a week. With $20,000 in credit-card debt and no angels (as in angel investors) in sight, Chesky and Gebbia came up with a Hail Mary idea to put the “breakfast” in what they were then calling AirBed and Breakfast. They created two Airbnb-branded cereals, Obama O’s and Cap’n McCain’s, to sell online during the height of election fever. Airbnb found a small manufacturer in Berkeley who agreed to fabricate 1,000 cartons in exchange for a cut of the royalties. The team bought generic Cheerios and Chex, transplanted the cereal into their own boxes, and hot-glued the tops.

Somehow the plan worked. The boxes, which cost $40 a pop, received national coverage from CNN and Good Morning America; Katy Perry even auctioned off an autographed box to her fans. The promotion netted Airbnb $30,000, enough to keep the company afloat until Paul Graham and Y Combinator decided to invest. “Those guys were animals,” Graham says today. “It was certainly the first time [we] funded a startup that had two designers and one hacker.” Last year, Silicon Valley heavy hitters Andreessen Horowitz, DST Global, and General Catalyst plowed $112 million into Airbnb, giving it a $1.3 billion valuation. VC Fred Wilson, who passed on Airbnb, keeps a box of Obama O’s in his Union Square Ventures conference room–a reminder never to make the same billion-dollar mistake again.

Do things that don’t scale, says Airbnb’s CEO. We start with the perfect experience and then work backward.

Gebbia’s and Chesky’s training pushes them to seek right-brained solutions to every problem. Early on, Airbnb was not getting much traction in New York. So the team flew out and booked rooms with two-dozen hosts to learn why. Users, they found, had no idea how to present their listings. “The photos were really bad,” says Gebbia, who typically sports Twizzler-red sneakers and thick-framed glasses that resemble lab goggles. “People were using camera phones and taking Craigslist-quality pictures. Surprise! No one was booking because you couldn’t see what you were paying for.”