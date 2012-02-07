HEADQUARTERS

New York WEBSITE

www.nfl.com TWITTER

@NFL

Despite a schedule with the fewest games in sports, the NFL has 180 million fans and record TV ratings. It makes up for a lack of on-field action by transforming everything from highlights to league meetings into events. The next experiment? A venture fund: Team owners will contribute up to $3 million a few times a year to invest in businesses that can further incite fan passion. “Companies like ESPN, EA, and DirecTV–we think we’ve been a big part of their growth,” says NFL VP Neil Glat. “Wouldn’t it have been interesting if we’d gotten equity?”