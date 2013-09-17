How To Solve Onboarding’s Awkward Alienation Problem

Even if you’re a management professor, starting out at a place feels weird. Such was the case for Francesca Gino, who left the Univerisity of North Carolina for Harvard back in 2010.

But, being a management scholar, she had an idea of what she might do to alleviate onboarding’s anxiety-inducing effects: reflect on her strengths, beyond those of the organization’s. Which goes against the traditional way we think about onboarding.

Onboarding, or as org psychologists like to call it, socialization, is the prickly process you start at a new organization. What’s really happening here, the research suggests, is that you’re forming a new social identity by encountering all these new people, which is perhaps why the thing is so nerve-racking.

The received wisdom on the starting-out process skews toward the organization: It’s about how new people–that’s Francesca in our example–fit into the new social group, how they take pride in the institution they’re being installed in, to the point that some scholars have thought that you’re only properly onboarded after you’ve been absorbed into the new group. This is because the organization wants to preserve continuity amongst all these individuals. However, this newly minted identity of yours is that of the organization–which may make you feel alienated and drained.

Positive psychology tells us there’s another way: research into authenticity shows that people only feel authentic when their inner experiences–feelings, values, perspectives, and the like–are aligned with their external expressions, like the work that they do.

As Gino and her coauthors Daniel M. Cable and Bradley R. Staats note in a new paper Breaking Them In or Eliciting Their Best?, people need to feel as though they’re acting authentically. Because: