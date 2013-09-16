“House Of Cards” Producer Dana Brunetti On What Hollywood Can Teach Startups About Collaboration

Editor’s Note: This video is featured on our list of the most valuable, blunt, and slightly unconventional business lessons of 2013. Click here to see the full list .

Film producer Dana Brunetti is no stranger to the world of startups.

In fact, before producing the likes of The Social Network,House of Cards, and the upcoming 50 Shades of Grey, Brunetti was a networking entrepreneur–and he says the two worlds aren’t as different as you’d think.

Dana Brunetti

According to Brunetti, Hollywood projects, like startups, rely on relationships and well functioning teams. Without them, both can go bust.

“You can have the best people in the business, but if they’re not collaborating–and they’re butting heads–then it’s all going to go south,” he says. “That should be the same thing in any startup–your reputation precedes you and follows you.”

