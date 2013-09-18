How Rogue Mobile Workers Are Putting Their Companies At Risk

Workers in the United States are putting themselves and their employers at risk by indiscriminately using nonsecure apps services on their mobile phones and tablets for work purposes. A prime example: Estimates based on a new uSamp (United Sampling) survey calculate the fallout from storing corporate documents on publicly available cloud services has already cost businesses $2 billion. The survey of 500 U.S. business and IT workers was commissioned by enterprise mobile app vendor harmon.ie to gauge the extent to which mobile workers are going rogue, by ignoring organizational policies for mobile device usage.

The appearance of the survey coincides with a massive rise in people using their mobile devices for work. Gartner Research recently estimated that 60% of workers have used a personal mobile device for work, many through ubiquitous BYOD (bring your own device) programs. I have written about the dangers of BYOD in the past, but this survey captures a new dimension of the prospect for serious mobile disasters brought on by “rogue IT,” which is frightening because its scope is so large.

How large? The survey found 41% of workers have used an unsanctioned cloud service in the last six months, despite the fact that almost all of the respondents (87%) knew their company had a policy forbidding them from doing so.

Are businesses worried? You betcha. The survey found that the number one worry of corporate information technologists is the fear of a data meltdown due to compromised documents lost via unsecured file sync and storage services, beating out the threats of malware and viruses. File sync and storage services allow users to save documents in the cloud and share them with other people. Popular file sync and storage services include Dropbox, Google Docs, and Microsoft SkyDrive. Many of these services are intended for consumers or small businesses, but many enterprise workers use them as well.

It is interesting to note that the survey underscores a greater fear from internal rogue users than from outside attackers. Which makes sense, because it is well known that the potential for disaster caused by knowledgeable employees on the inside is much greater than that caused by snoops on the outside.

What I find so puzzling is that so many people are willing to put their careers at risk for the sake of sharing documents with colleagues. Why is that? I believe there are four reasons:

The perceived risk of data being compromised is low.

The perceived risk of getting caught is low.

The punishment for getting caught is not significant.

The need to share information is so great the workers feel they have no choice.

Let’s examine each of these reasons in turn: