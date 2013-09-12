Of Course Nick Offerman Carved His New Book Out Of Wood

When a book says it will verse you in the ways of perfect mustache growth, meat grilling, and lady wooing, it shouldn’t come as a surprise when the author decides to carve said tome out of wood with his bare hands. Especially when that author is comedian, celebrated woodworker , and glorious mustache grower Nick Offerman .





In anticipation of Offerman’s new book Paddle Your Own Canoe: One Man’s Fundamentals for Delicious Living, Funny or Die offers us an inside look at how the man who brings Ron Swanson to life crafted his guide to living like you mean it.

Woodworking scores high on the Swanson Pyramid of Greatness and this little promo hints Offerman’s new book will rank fairly high on the Self-Help Pyramid of Greatness.