5 Free Apps That Will Kill Spam, Help You Get Fit, Make You A Wine Expert, And Much More

If you’re trying to (actually) start living a healthier lifestyle, attemping to break into the world of wine, or are just completely sick of the amount of shopping-related spam in your inbox, this edition of Free App Friday will put a smile on your face.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so put it on today’s to-do list.

Human.co (iOS)

If you’re like us, after reading Fast Company‘s recent story on Human.co you said to yourself: “Wow, that’s a really cool app. Too bad it probably costs like $5.00.”

Oh, what’s that? It’s free!

Human.co is a low-commitment fitness app that tracks users throughout the day. Instead of having hundreds of confusing options and metrics, it only has one objective: Get 30 minutes of activity a day.

Users who download the app need only activate it and keep their phone in their bag or pocket. If they start moving for more than a minute, the tracker kicks in, and based on speed, it can tell if users are walking, running, or bicycling (or driving or taking public transit, which would be disqualified). A circular counter slowly fills in as users work toward 30 minutes of daily activity.

Hello Vino–Wine Assistant (iOS and Android)