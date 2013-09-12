Volvo Hires A Hamster to Drive a Very Large Truck Up a Very Dangerous Road





The stunt comes on the heels of teaser The Hook, in which the president of Volvo trucks stands on a vehicle dangling from a crane, 65 feet over a Swedish port. The new stunt is also meant to showcase the company’s confidence in its dynamic steering. But Charlie the hamster underwent weeks of training before he was allowed behind the wheel and, even so, there were a couple of harrowing moments during the drive. Volvo trucks are probably quite safe, but maybe think twice before you hire a rodent chauffeur.