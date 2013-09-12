Canal+ Sends In The Clowns

BETC Paris has sent in the clowns for the latest execution in its award-winning campaign for French premium pay-TV channel Canal+. In the TV ad, launched September 12, five circus dwarves stalk a man going about his everyday business until the true purpose of their pursuit is revealed.

“The idea was to make an intriguing film that creates suspense,” the agency’s chief creative officer and president Stéphane Xiberras explains.





The ad promotes a new drama series-focused subscription channel to be launched by Canal+ on September 21 dedicated to major new series and existing content, such as Braquo, Spiral, and The Returned. So the commercial needed to build audience interest and anticipation–just like a great TV series.

Shot in Vancouver during the summer, “The Clowns” was directed by Steve Rogers–whose recent credits include work for James Boag’s, Nike, and Dodge and is currently developing his first movie–through Wanda. Copywriter was Jean-Christophe Royer and art director was Eric Astorgue.





“Whenever we make a film for Canal+, a channel that broadcasts a lot of high-quality content that mostly originates in the U.S., we are under a lot of pressure in terms of the craft: the ads have to reflect the quality of the channel,” Xibberas explains.

“We wanted an Anglo Saxon look and a ‘polished,’ cinematic picture which is the reason we decided to work with director Steve Rogers.”

He adds: The film needed to be intriguing and visually surprising. It didn’t necessarily have to be dwarf clowns, but we wanted to add a strange element to the script to get the audience hooked.