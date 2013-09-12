Samsung: Our Smartphones Will Have 64-Bit Chips, Too

During this week’s launch event , Apple focused on the design and promise of its next-generation iPhones, the 5S and colorful 5C . Nevertheless, there were one or two surprises–chief among them being that the iPhone 5S is powered by a 64-bit processor, the first smartphone to adopt this more-or-less desktop computing power technology. Samsung, Apple’s biggest smartphone rival, noticed this, and is now promising its own next-gen smartphones will also sport 64-bit CPUs.

J.K. Shin, Samsung’s head of mobile, spoke to the Korea Times on the matter, promising that Samsung will indeed try to catch up to Apple’s lead in its own devices. But Shin acknowledged it won’t happen particularly soon, which is interesting because Samsung is already a long-standing licensee of the ARM tech that powers Apple’s 64-bit A7 chip, and has in the past actually been responsible for producing the CPUs for Apple in its own factories. Apple has been designing its own iPhone chips for several years now, and the CPUs may be considered one of the most important parts of the phone for Apple’s future.

Shin also said Samsung would press on with expanding its footprint in China, which is presumably a reference to the emphasis Apple placed on China during the iPhone launch. China is key to Apple’s income plans and is being included among the short list of launch nations for the iPhone 5S and 5C next week.

Samsung has the lion’s share of the Android market, but is deeply embroiled in a U.S. lawsuit with Apple in which it’s been found guilty of copying iPhone technology and designs. The company has also been taken to court this week in the U.K., accused of copying Dyson vacuum cleaner technology.

[Image via Flickr user: Jack Spades]