Are You And Your Company Ready For The Voice-Recognition Revolution?

While much of the hype coming out of last week’s Apple announcement has centered around the fingerprint recognition technology built into the new iPhone 5S, one of the most important developments is the continued improvement of Siri in iOS 7.

When Siri launched two years ago, Apple ran ads featuring John Malkovich going about his day with Siri acting as his trusted assistant. Siri makes his coffee. Siri plans a romantic dinner. Who wouldn’t want Siri in their life?

While Glass certainly has a lot of challenges to overcome, I’d argue based on my own limited experimentation that the voice commands are not one of them.

We all know that in its first iteration, Siri–like the two decades of mediocre voice recognition software leading up to it–just didn’t live up to the hype. But with iOS 7 Siri is getting better. Android’s voice command feature is also getting better. This is important, because while it may be awkward right now, voice is a far more natural manner for humans to interact with computers for many form factors and use cases than type and touch. As voice recognition starts to live up to its promise, businesses will have to adapt themselves for a new form of digital interaction that most are completely unprepared for. It’s one that will potentially be more challenging than the social and mobile revolutions that have shaken up so many business models to date.

Take Google Glass as an example. Much of the conversation around Glass has been about whether people will adopt this form of wearable technology, what kind of apps might be created for it, and how the platform might be monetized. But perhaps the most important implication of Google Glass is the introduction of a completely new computing platform where the primary interface is voice. As a Glass wearer, I can’t type or click on the device; all I can do is press a button on the side of my glasses and tell it what to do. And while Glass certainly has a lot of challenges to overcome, I’d argue based on my own limited experimentation that the voice commands–in the constrained universe in which Glass is designed to function–are not one of them.

As wearable computers become more common, voice based interaction will become necessary given the lack of input options in small form factors. We can’t click on or type into our glasses and we can’t do much more on an iWatch, pendant, armband, or whatever gadget comes out next. Voice is also a natural fit–and certainly the safest interface–for using the increasingly sophisticated computers with four wheels we used to call cars.

All this brings us to your business: Is your company voice-enabled? Will your business be ready when users begin trying to interact with your company using voice commands issued to their phone, wearable device, or their car? Are you ready for what happens when Siri and Google open their APIs and anything can be voice-enabled? It will be an enormous shift and for businesses already struggling with the shift from desktop to mobile, wait until you have to evolve your interaction model from click, point, swipe, and type to programmatically responding to spoken commands.

Companies looking to make the shift to voice should think about several key things: