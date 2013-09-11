Pandora Appoints Former Microsoft Exec Brian McAndrews As New CEO, Chairman, And President

Pandora has named former Madrona Venture Group partner and Microsoft SVP Brian McAndrews the company’s new CEO, president, and chairman, effective immediately.

At Madrona, McAndrews was a venture partner who focused on early-stage tech companies. Previously, he created the Advertiser & Publisher Solutions Group at Microsoft after the software giant acquired aQuantive, the global digital marketing company where McAndrews served as president and CEO.

McAndrews replaces Pandora’s current CEO, president, and chairman Joe Kennedy. Kennedy announced in March he would resign from the company after a successor had been named.

During Kennedy’s 10 years at Pandora, the company steadily grew and successfully went public in 2011. But when Kennedy announced his resignation on a company earnings call, he told analysts “my head is telling me it is time to get to a recharging station sooner rather than later.”

