How PopVox Helps People Scream Less, Think Smarter About Politics

Polls say that a little more than half of Americans oppose a military response to the use of chemical weapons in Syria. But on PopVox , the democracy-tech platform founded by Marci Harris (one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People ), the numbers tell a different story. “On PopVox we saw a pretty steady 96% of people weighing in were opposed,” says Harris of recent activity on her site.

Why the discrepancy? First, a quick refresher on what PopVox is, and how it works. Any bill introduced in Congress gets its own page on PopVox; organizations and people can then log on to the site to express support or opposition to specific pieces of legislation. PopVox verifies addresses, so legislators can be sure the messages they receive actually represent their constituencies. And PopVox integrates directly where possible with communications systems within Congress (such as the House Democrats’ Intranet, DemCom; House Republicans and the Senate lack comparable systems).

So while PopVox’s major goal is to streamline information flow through the political process, and therefore to bring about a more authentic and direct democracy, PopVox inevitably deals with an already engaged sample of the American population. A randomized poll would reach out to a host of people who simply haven’t made up their minds on intervention on Syria–people who are frankly glad to have someone else make this decision for them. Meanwhile, PopVox will attract a population of people who have made up their minds and are vocal about it.

In this, though, PopVox simply mirrors how the political process often already works. It’s no coincidence that lobbyists–broadly construed as organizations supporting or opposing particular legislation–are some of the biggest fans of the site. Whereas the average concerned citizen might send in an abstract complaint to a representative (“Save the Whales!”), lobbying groups tend to have a more sophisticated sense of how legislation actually works, mobilizing its members to support or oppose specific bills. Even the most basic data can be tricky for average citizens to access, let alone make sense of: PopVox is designed to hack what might be called the “user experience” problems of politics–opaque processes, complex websites, stymied data flow.





While PopVox still attracts a politically savvy or opinionated population, Harris tells Fast Company that its ultimate goal is to become a tool for something closer to direct democracy. Not only would the passionate or partisan have a voice, but voices of moderation would also grow in strength. Harris says she would love for the site to someday offer people the opportunity to “show their opinions in a much more mundane, cooler, daily way, as opposed to only when they’re passionate or fired up.” Our political discourse is often dominated by a kind of trench warfare between opposing extremes–in part, that’s because only the “fired up” bother to mobilize. “It’s rare for an organization or constituency to advocate for compromise,” says Harris, herself the product of a bipartisan home (her father is a Republican mayor of a Tennessee county; her mother’s a Democratic activist. They’re divorced).

Jake Brewer in the Huffington Post has called our current state “the tragedy of political advocacy”–the fact that “this increased share-your-voice-i-ness of citizens with Congress has actually resulted in more reliance on specialists and less on constituents than ever before.” (As a PopVox affiliate, though, Brewer reserves praise for Harris’s efforts.)

So what will it take to get us to the promised land of a more civil and participatory democracy, and how exactly will technology chart our course through the desert? Harris says she doesn’t know for sure just yet; she can only spot trends and share hopes. Ultimately, she admits, some factors are beyond control of even the most ambitious entrepreneur.