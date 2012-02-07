02_Facebook

Techies talk of Zuckerberg’s law, which states that every year, the amount of information people willingly share will double. It’s rare for a single person–let alone someone so young, at age 27–to be credited with shaping a fundamental condition of our age. But the law isn’t just a human urge; it’s a response to Facebook’s widening, ever-inviting platform. This past year brought more sharing of music and news, and a timeline of users’ lives. More important are the leaked documents that indicate how lucrative all that sharing is: Facebook may be more profitable than Amazon, netting almost $1 billion off of more than $3 billion in revenue. Its success in display advertising will only intensify its rivalry with Google. We assign Facebook a few demerits for its habit of overreaching into users’ privacy, apologizing, and then only slightly rolling back the offending policy. But then again, Mark Zuckerberg knows we’ll all just accept it eventually.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens