THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN TECHNOLOGY 2010 – Maria Alovert

Maria Alovert, a Berkely activist, is using old water heaters and the Internet to train the next generation of biodiesel fanatics. Known by the Web handle “Girl Mark,” Alovert created the Biodiesel Homebrew Guide zine, now in its tenth edition, and invented the Appleseed biodiesel processor, a piece of equipment found in small-scale biodiesel operations. Alovert’s processor is relatively cheap–it bears an equipment cost of just $200–and can turn 30-100 gallons of vegetable oil into biodiesel in just a few hours. In other words, Alovert’s processor effectively liberates small vehicle owners from having to purchase biodiesel from large corporate interests. Ride on.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens