Why You Should Build A Fortress Around Your Business

Last week, my Outthinker colleagues and I enjoyed a fascinating lecture on fortifications, delivered not by a military scholar, but by a senior executive at the heart of shaping JetBlue’s strategy. In a JetBlue-modern meeting room, after giving us a brief tour of the company’s operations and sharing the new uniforms and seats, he outlined how JetBlue’s founder, serial entrepreneur David Neeleman , understood that every successful airline is built around a defendable core (a fortress) and how David picked a fortress for JetBlue that played against the competition.

I will discuss JetBlue’s fortress in another blog post. But the fortress principle is powerful, as I’ll explain by the success of working mother turned entrepreneur Jana Francis, cofounder and president of Steals.com.

First, consider what a fortress is not. A fortress is not a wall that surrounds your company. It is not the Great Wall of China or Hadrian’s Wall, a swath of stone piled high to keep out the competition. Such defenses are flawed because, once breached, they become ineffective.

A better option was introduced by Hadrian’s successor, Constantine I, who realized that rather than defend the entire frontier, it is better to establish a few strong points, a few fortresses, so that if the enemy enters, you have soldiers and ammunition to force them out.

What are your fortresses?

Jana was a media executive, leading the interactive efforts of a local news talk radio station. She was also a mother . . . and an entrepreneur at heart, looking for an idea worth pursuing. You can hear my entire interview with Jana here (click on “Interviews”).

She came up with the idea of helping mothers get “steals” on great products. A steal meant more than just a great price–it also meant great products with superior shipping and customer services. One night, she was awoken by the thought that her website should be called “babysteals.com.” She checked to see if the domain was available, and it was, so she registered it, along with kidsteals, scrapbooksteals, shesteals, and about 20 other names.