Run, Run, Run, Then Unplug On Sunday Morning: Productivity Tips From The Underground

Welcome to the third installment of Fast Company‘s Leadership Album of the Week, where we make a pathetic (but inspired!) attempt at misinterpreting famous song lyrics for the benefit of your productivity.

We’ve already embarked on a belief-filled ride with Journey’s 1981 epic, Escape and the Talking Head’s funky Speaking in Tongues. Today, we turn to the Velvet Underground and vocalist Nico’s debut album, The Velvet Underground & Nico (we know, a really creative title).





We choose this album not only because it remains one of the most influential collections of music to grace popular music, but because upon the release of The Velvet Underground & Nico, it was regarded as a relative flop. Today, hearing that sounds insane–the album was even produced by Andy Warhol, how could it not be a massive success? As we’ve written about before, innovators are often ignored in their fields–and laughed at for their bold ideas–before finding recognition later for their accomplishments.

With that said, here are a few things to remember:

1. Play the video.

2. Understand that we take lyrics completely out of context the value of our advice.

3. Repeat.

Watch out, the world’s behind you

There’s always someone around you who will call

It’s nothing at all

There are two ways to end a weekend. You’re either completely relaxed after enjoying a few days off, or completely freaking out because Monday’s just hours away and you haven’t taken any time for yourself.

Let’s not let the latter happen. How, you ask? We would recommend unplugging (removing yourself from work and your devices) so you don’t go absolutely crazy.