THE MOST INNOVATIVE WOMEN IN TECHNOLOGY 2010 – Laura Fitton

These days it’s a more common story: Woman with a puttering career feels down on her luck, discovers this thing called Twitter, and leverages it just the right way to become a big success. Except Laura Fitton was the first to do it. Under her Twitter handle @Pistachio, Fitton found her niche as Twitter’s expert marketer and started her company, Pistachio Consulting, later popping out a little book called Twitter for Dummies. Now she’s flexing her tech-trend-spotting skills once more by founding OneForty (oneforty.com), an app store for Twitter. The service catalogs and curates the best extensions and apps for the microblogging service through a community of users who share and rate tools. Fitton has already gathered more than $2 million in funding. But as is evidenced on her own Twitter feed, “I am not a praying woman, but startup life, eeet makes me more contemplative and spiritual than I used to be.” If anybody can make it work for them, we think it’s you, Laura.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens