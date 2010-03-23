THE MOST INNOVATIVE WOMEN IN TECHNOLOGY 2010 – Pamela Jones

When we reached out to Pamela Jones, a.k.a. “PJ,” via email, she quickly responded…with a no. “We’re in the middle of the SCO v. Novell trial this week still, so it’s way too busy,” she wrote politely. Her lack of time is understandable–the case she’s referring to is a huge part of why Jones founded her influential Web site Groklaw in the first place, and the jury trial had begun just a week earlier, seven years after the initial filings. (In the case, software company SCO Group claims it owns the rights to the Unix sourcecode, while members of the Unix community claim otherwise and are fighting keep it open-source.) Groklaw, set up in 2003 at the beginning of the SCO-Linux controversies, quickly became a go-to resource for tracking legal issues surrounding open source and the Web. “Groklaw is an attempt to get geeks and lawyers together, so they can help each other understand the other’s world, with the goal of ideally getting better court results based on technical realities,” Jones wrote me a few emails later, when there was “a lull in the action.” In theory, the case should come to a close soon, but Jones doesn’t have her hopes up about what’s next. “Next? Is there a next with SCO?” she asks. “They are like Night of the Living Dead as far as persistence is concerned.”