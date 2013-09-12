Why Everybody’s Going Freelance

More Americans are declaring their independence: as in the 17 million that self-indentified as indepenendent workers–as in freelancers, temps, self-employed consultants and the like–as of May 2013, up 10% from 2011.

Companies are less committed to commitment.

That’s according to MBO Partners, who does the taxes for such workers. And as the Wall Street Journal reports, the total number of indie workers is predicted to grow to 24 million in the next five years.

The new tendency to go independent is happening across demographics:

36 percent are gen-Xers.

33 percent are baby boomers.

20 percent are millenials.

11 percent are matures,

And equally male or female.

What’s fascinating is why people are increasingly independent, which owes equally to shifts in the workforce and the steady-going nature of humans.

“Companies are less committed to commitment,” Gene Zaino, CEO of MBO Partners, told the Journal. They know that they don’t need to take on full-timers–and the costs of providing people health benefits, we can surmise–in order to get their work done, so they keep trimming core staff.

And with that, there’s more work for independents–who can find gigs through oDesk, Freelancer, and other services.

But it isn’t all rosy: the MBO report found that one in seven freelancers were independent for reasons they couldn’t control–layoffs, family relocation, and the like. And for those who choose the freelancing life, the reasons why are equally meaningful.