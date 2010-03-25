THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN TECHNOLOGY 2010 – Tina Sharkey

BabyCenter President and CEO Tina Sharkey burst into the Web scene in 1994, when she co-founded iVillage and served as its chief community architect and head of programming, turning it into the largest online destination for women. “There really isn’t another parenting site like BabyCenter that thoroughly reaches this new generation of consumers,” Sharkey says. And she’s got the stats to back up that brag: In the last year alone, 50% of the babies born in the U.S. were registered on BabyCenter and 80% of new and expectant moms visited the site.