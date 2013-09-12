For Real Workplace Engagement, Empower Every Employee To Be An Entrepreneur

When most of us think of a hyper successful startup, we envision a small battalion of enthusiastic, even maniacally focused true believers willing to brave all manner of hardship to bring a well-defined mission, and a great idea, to life.

Behind the new product, platform, or service, we imagine employees so deeply and personally invested in the enterprise that their prototypical weekend looks suspiciously like the five days that preceded it. And when customers line up, jockey for preorder position and broadcast their early adoption to their friends and to people they’ve never even met, we recognize their passion, in part, as a transactional tribute to the engaged workers who made it all happen. What follows from this recipe, of course, is profit–eventually–and growth, for the company and for its dedicated stewards.

While this startup-as-cult perception is an abridged view of reality, there is some truth to it. How, then, does a new company evolve into an established player in such a manner that, over long periods of time, it retains and even magnifies its employee power–and the bottom-line results that are borne? And for those organizations with longer track records, deep-rooted HR practices, multiple offices nationally and even globally, how can this kind of single-minded and shared focus among every worker, everywhere be replicated–even in the most remote satellite call center or distribution facility?

The answer is: “entrepreneurialize” your staff and to do it in a way that connects each of them to the bedrock of your organization.

A growing list of small and large companies are looking beyond corporate training initiatives, which educate employees about processes and principles, to employee engagement programs, which give those processes meaning and turn those principles into action. As many business leaders see every day in their metrics and meetings, and as many others have read in the pages of this publication, in coverage of Gallup’s “State of the American Workplace” report, too many workers are disconnected from their jobs, many actively undermining the mission they are tasked to complete.

The Gallup numbers are enough to unnerve any business owner, CEO, or corporate board member: a whopping seven of 10 American workers essentially admit to being mostly or entirely disconnected from their jobs, their supervisors, and their organizations. If you answer directly to your private investors or shareholders, it is unsettling to look behind the numbers and to visualize the face of an angry customer, or the back of a client who just walked away. It is troubling to picture the deals, revenue, and opportunities lost in the gap between caring and not caring at all. And, while the Gallup research is U.S.-based, those companies with global operations know that ideas and attitudes need no passports to travel internationally. In other words, employee engagement is not an exclusively American problem.

But there is something here even more disturbing than the pure math of the problem. The fact is that people are involved in the equation–real people with lives and interests and desires. A society populated by those who find little meaning in what they do is bound to make more problems than progress; an economy built by those with little attachment to it is similarly bound to repeat its simplest mistakes. The whole movement toward employee engagement, then, is meant to create better, more productive and profitable companies, but it is equally meant to establish more meaningful experiences for real people, simply because that matters, too.