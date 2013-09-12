Your Brain Still Sucks At Using Computers

Sometimes we just get in the flow of things: Franz Kafka, then a young lawyer, wrote the Judgment in a single eight-hour binge; Jack Kerouac composed On The Road over a three-week episode; and Steve Wozniak programmed the game Breakout over a four-day fugue–and managed to get mononucleosis in the process.

These are triumphs, notes Tim Wu at the New Yorker, but the more pressing question is this: Would their feats be harder today, or easier?

Probably the former, Wu contends, since our tools for writing and programming–like the device you’re reading this on–have gotten way faster, but also more unwieldy, more prone to distraction. As Wu sketches:

Kafka might start writing his book and then, like most lawyers, realize he’d better check email; so much for “Das Urteil.” Kerouac might get caught in his Twitter feed, or start blogging about his road trip. Wozniak might have corrected an erroneous Wikipedia entry in the midst of working on Breakout, and wrecked the collaboration that later became Apple.

So in this non-Luddite way, Kafka, Kerouac, and Wozniak had an advantage over us: They’re machines could only monotask, while ours are built to multitask. (Some would say monotasking is the new multitasking.)

This arose back in the 1960s, Wu notes. Back then, they called it “time-sharing”–what we’d call “multitasking”–and it was a way for multiple geeks to work on the same room-size computer.

Then came personal computers that were still at one task at a time, like the Apple II. Then window-style systems, and the multitasking they imply, started to arise. And as prophesied by , our machines started getting faster and more multi-adaptable.

But this isn’t entirely good, Wu says: