THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN TECHNOLOGY 2010 – Alison Lewis

An illuminated wedding dress and RFID teacups that can control videos are just two of Alison Lewis’s tech-infused DIY projects, which involve clothing, home accessories, and small electronics and can be found in her book and blog. In April, she hosted a hands-on “Fabric Hack” session for designers from the likes of Nike at the Smart Fabrics conference. But first, she spoke with FastCompany.com about the tech-craft movement.

Fast Company: What is it, exactly, that you do?

I just consider myself a creative innovator. I’m all about innovation in any way I can make it happen for people. I’m a design innovator, I’m definitely a blogger. People call me a megaphone for this movement, because I really believe it’s an opportunity for girls to get into technology in a very exciting way, using their hands.

I’ll take one of your questions from your Core Conversation at the South by Southwest Interactive festival: Why does it matter to our quality of life to have girls working with technology?